Kai Rae is not Dead but Missing : Kai Rae has is still Missing .
” Soph💘💓💞💕 on Twitter: “Hi I was wondering if everyone could RT if they see this post! Kai Rae has been missing from cambuslang in Glasgow since Monday, his family and the whole community are so worried. He was last seen on Monday! Please spread his name and face about, any type of help is appreciated ”
Hi I was wondering if everyone could RT if they see this post!
Kai Rae has been missing from cambuslang in Glasgow since Monday, his family and the whole community are so worried. He was last seen on Monday! Please spread his name and face about, any type of help is appreciated pic.twitter.com/ExW43pJj1C
— Soph💘💓💞💕 (@sophiemillsg) November 25, 2020
Tributes
Also if anyone thinks they have seen him/ have any info at all, please phone the police or contact his auntie Arlene Rae on Facebook, thank u sm for all the RTs nd spreading the word
— Soph💘💓💞💕 (@sophiemillsg) November 26, 2020
Have you seen Kai Rae? The 16-year-old from Cambuslang’s Halfway area was last seen leaving his house yesterday morning. Mum Gillian says the 16-year-old’s disappearance is “completely out of character” pic.twitter.com/A1NdUgMLr9
— Go Radio (@thisisgoradio) November 24, 2020
