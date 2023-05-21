Kaia (victim) : Mother of girl killed by giraffe in South Africa left paralysed

Mother paralysed and toddler killed by charging giraffe in South Africa

Last year, a giraffe charged at Nicole Panos and her two children in South Africa’s Kuleni Game Park, resulting in the death of her one-year-old daughter, Kaia. While attempting to shield her children, Nicole was left paralyzed from the waist down, and her four-year-old son, Kayden, suffered skull fractures. The family believes that the giraffe was protecting its calf and had not perceived them as a threat. Nicole spoke out about the incident for the first time, stating that her world “completely shattered” when Kaia died. She spent over three weeks in the hospital, including 16 days in intensive care. Despite her injuries, Nicole remains grateful for the support she has received through a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $33,000.

News Source : By Hannah Mcdonald For Mailonline

