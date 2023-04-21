Kailyn Lowry Son Passed Away : Kailyn Lowry Grieves Over Devastating Loss of Her Child

Kailyn Lowry is Heartbroken Over the Loss of Her Son

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has shared on Instagram the devastating news that she recently suffered the loss of her son, whom she had planned to name Creed with her partner, Javi Marroquin. Lowry did not disclose any details surrounding the circumstances of the loss, but shared that she was struggling with the immense grief and pain. She decided to share her story as a way to raise awareness about infant loss and to help others who may be going through a similar experience. Lowry has been open about her struggles in the past, including being raped as a teenager, addiction, and past relationships. Resources such as support groups, grief counseling, and therapy are available for parents who have experienced infant loss. Our thoughts and condolences are with Lowry and her family during this difficult time.