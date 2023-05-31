“Kaizer Motaung net worth”: Kaizer Motaung’s Life: Family, Properties, Enterprises, Vehicles, Offspring, and Wealth

Kaizer Motaung Biography: Wife, Houses, Businesses, Cars, Children and Net Worth

Kaizer Motaung is a South African football legend, businessman, and founder of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, one of the most successful football clubs in South Africa. Motaung is known for his passion and dedication to football, which has made him a household name in South Africa and beyond.

Early Life and Career

Motaung was born on October 16, 1944, in Orlando East, Soweto, South Africa. He started playing football at a young age and quickly gained recognition for his skills on the pitch. In 1965, Motaung was signed by the Atlanta Chiefs, a professional football team in the United States. He played for the team for three years, before returning to South Africa in 1968.

Upon his return, Motaung founded the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, which quickly became one of the most successful football clubs in South Africa. The club has won numerous titles over the years, including the Premier Soccer League, the Nedbank Cup, and the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Personal Life

Motaung is married to a woman named Valeta, and together they have four children. His son, Bobby Motaung, is the current football manager of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

Houses and Cars

Motaung is known for his luxurious lifestyle, which includes a number of impressive houses and cars. He owns a mansion in Bryanston, Johannesburg, which is valued at over R30 million. The house features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a cinema room, a gym, and an indoor swimming pool.

Motaung also owns a number of expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce, a Bentley, and a Mercedes-Benz.

Businesses

Aside from his success in football, Motaung is also a successful businessman. He is the founder and chairman of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, which is one of the most valuable football clubs in South Africa.

In addition to his involvement in football, Motaung is also the founder and CEO of Kaizer Chiefs Holdings, a company that owns and operates a number of businesses in various sectors, including sports, entertainment, and hospitality.

Net Worth

Motaung’s success in football and business has earned him a substantial net worth. According to reports, his net worth is estimated to be around R100 million.

Conclusion

Kaizer Motaung is a true icon in South African football. His passion and dedication to the sport have made him one of the most successful football figures in the country. Aside from his success in football, Motaung is also a successful businessman, with a number of impressive houses, cars, and a substantial net worth. His legacy in football and business is sure to continue for many years to come.

