Kajal Aggarwal Biography: Biography of Kajal Aggarwal: Family, Husband, Age, Career, Education, Top Films, Interesting Facts, Net Worth

Kajal Aggarwal: A Brief Biography

Kajal Aggarwal is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She was born on June 19, 1985, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Kajal completed her schooling from St. Anne’s High School, Mumbai, and graduated in Mass Media from Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai. She then pursued her MBA from the University of Mumbai.

Family and Husband

Kajal Aggarwal’s father, Vinay Aggarwal, is a textile businessman, and her mother, Suman Aggarwal, is a confectioner. She has a younger sister, Nisha Aggarwal, who is also an actress. Kajal got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Career

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut in the 2004 Hindi film “Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…” in a supporting role. She then made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2007 with the film “Lakshmi Kalyanam.” Kajal’s breakthrough came with the 2009 Telugu film “Magadheera,” which was a huge commercial success and established her as one of the leading actresses in Telugu cinema.

Kajal has also worked in Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Some of her notable Tamil films include “Naan Mahaan Alla,” “Maattrraan,” and “Thuppakki.” Her Hindi film “Singham” was a major commercial success, leading to its sequels “Singham Returns” and “Simmba.” She has also worked in the Kannada films “Brindavana” and “Jilla.”

Top Films

Some of Kajal Aggarwal’s top films include:

Magadheera (2009)

Thuppakki (2012)

Special 26 (2013)

Temper (2015)

Khaidi No. 150 (2017)

Paris Paris (2019)

Education

Kajal Aggarwal completed her schooling from St. Anne’s High School, Mumbai. She then graduated in Mass Media from Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai. Kajal went on to pursue her MBA from the University of Mumbai.

Facts

Kajal Aggarwal was a brand ambassador for Lux, Sri Lakshmi Jewellery, and Vivel Di Wills.

She made her debut as a playback singer with the Telugu film “Chandamama” in 2007.

Kajal was listed as the “Most Desirable Woman” by the Times of India in 2015.

She was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Tamil for her performance in “Thuppakki” in 2012.

Net Worth

Kajal Aggarwal’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. She earns from acting, endorsements, and brand promotions. Kajal is also a philanthropist and supports various charities and causes.

Conclusion

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has worked in several successful films and has won the hearts of millions of fans. Kajal’s dedication towards her work and her philanthropic efforts make her an inspiration for many.

Source Link :Kajal Aggarwal Family, Husband, Age, Career, Top Films, Education, Facts, Net Worth, and Biography/

Kajal Aggarwal Biography Kajal Aggarwal Career Kajal Aggarwal Age Kajal Aggarwal Net Worth Kajal Aggarwal Facts