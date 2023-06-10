Kajol’s promotional stunt for ‘The Trial’ backfires, leading to trending hashtag #ShameOnKajolHotstar on Twitter.

Bollywood Actress Kajol Faces Backlash for Cryptic Social Media Post

Bollywood veteran actress Kajol caused a stir on social media after posting a cryptic note indicating that she was facing the toughest trial of her life and would be leaving social media. Her fans and followers were left in panic after she deleted all her social media posts without revealing what was going on. Speculations arose that there could be trouble between her and her husband Ajay Devgn. However, Kajol later revealed that the post was a promotional stunt for her upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar project named The Trial.

The announcement led to a backlash from her fans who felt betrayed and disappointed. The hashtag #ShameOnKajolHotstar started trending on Twitter as netizens slammed the actress for her promotional tactics, which they claimed sent her fans into distress. Despite this, Kajol is set to release a courtroom drama series named The Trial, with a trailer set for release on June 12.

Kajol’s upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2 is also set to be released on Netflix. The actress is best known for her performances in hits such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan.

Kajol’s promotional stunt for ‘The Trial’ Backlash on social media against Kajol and Hotstar #ShameOnKajolHotstar trending on Twitter Public outrage over insensitive marketing tactics Impact of negative publicity on Kajol’s image and career.