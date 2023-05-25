Kalamazoo Woman Fatally Shot Outside Her Mother’s Residence: Taylor Dragicevich’s Tragic Death

Taylor Dragicevich Death: A Kalamazoo Woman was Killed Outside her Mother’s Home

The Tragic Incident

On July 8, 2021, the Kalamazoo community was shocked by the tragic news of Taylor Dragicevich’s death. The 24-year-old woman was shot and killed outside her mother’s home on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Taylor Dragicevich lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of first responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Investigation

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety immediately launched an investigation into Taylor Dragicevich’s death. They collected evidence and interviewed witnesses to piece together what happened on that fateful night.

As of this writing, the investigation is ongoing. The police have not released any information about the suspects or the motive behind the shooting.

The Community’s Response

The Kalamazoo community was deeply saddened by the news of Taylor Dragicevich’s death. Friends and family members took to social media to express their shock and grief over the loss of such a young and promising life.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Taylor’s family with funeral expenses. The page raised over $25,000 in just a few days, a testament to the love and support that Taylor’s family has received from their community.

Remembering Taylor Dragicevich

Taylor Dragicevich was a beloved member of the Kalamazoo community. She was known for her infectious smile, her love of music, and her kind and generous spirit.

Taylor was a graduate of Loy Norrix High School and had recently completed her studies at Western Michigan University. She was planning to pursue a career in the healthcare field and had dreams of one day becoming a nurse.

Taylor’s family and friends will remember her as a beautiful and vibrant young woman who brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. Her death has left a hole in the hearts of those who loved her, but her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched during her too-short time on this earth.

