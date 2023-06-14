Kale Stephens’ Passing: Obituary and Details of the Tragic Accident in Brunswick, GA







Obituary: Kale Stephens

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kale Stephens, age 32, of Brunswick, GA. He was involved in a tragic accident on June 15, 2021, that took his life too soon.

Kale was born on March 1, 1989, in Brunswick, GA, to his loving parents, John and Sarah Stephens. He attended Glynn Academy High School and later pursued his passion for music at the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a degree in music composition.

Kale was a talented musician, and his love for music was evident in everything he did. He was always willing to lend an ear and offer advice to aspiring musicians. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the music community.

Kale is survived by his parents, John and Sarah Stephens; his sister, Emily Stephens; his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held in Kale’s honor on June 25, 2021, at the St. Simons Island lighthouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Musician’s Relief Fund.

Rest in peace, Kale. You will always be remembered for your kind heart, infectious smile, and beautiful music.





