Kaleigh Moss Death -Dead – Obituary : Kaleigh Moss has Died .

Kaleigh Moss has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Parker Pool is with Kaleigh Moss. 7 hrs · Kaleigh Moss, I’m so blessed to have known you and to have been so close to your family growing up. You were so special and such a beam of light, it’s tough to fathom why this has happened. Let’s keep the Moss family in our prayers. You’ll be greatly missed Kaleigh!

Tributes

Magan LaLa Carroll wrote

Sending my thoughts and prayers to you guys! Love yall

Katrina Gilmer Wood wrote

Parker, I’m

So sorry for your loss. Covering you all in prayer 🙏🏻

Linda Chandler-Johnson wrote

Hey Parker..we are all praying for her family and special friends like you..know she will be missed by so many..

Carolyn Pool wrote

Kaleigh’s family and friends are in our hearts and prayers.

Donna Hudson wrote

Prayers for you Parker Pool and the Miss family