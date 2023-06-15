Kallie Dunovant Passes Away: Obituary from Conyers, Georgia

Obituary of Kallie Dunovant

Kallie Dunovant, a resident of Conyers, Georgia, has passed away. She was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Kallie was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She always had a smile on her face and was quick to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. Her generosity and selflessness touched the lives of many people in the Conyers area.

Kallie is survived by her loving family, who will cherish her memory always. Her passing is a great loss to the community, but her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Kallie’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed.

