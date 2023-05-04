Kamado Joe : Dominus Capital Welcomes Kamado Joe Founder and CEO Bobby Brennan to the Team

Dominus Capital Welcomes Bobby Brennan as Operating Partner

New York, May 3, 2023 – Dominus Capital, a leading private equity firm, has announced the addition of Bobby Brennan as an Operating Partner. Brennan, who was the Founder and CEO of Kamado Joe, a premium kamado style ceramic grill and accessories designer, marketer, and distributor, will work with Dominus in the industrial manufacturing, consumer, and value-add distribution sectors.

A Trailblazer in the Ceramic Grill Industry

Brennan founded Kamado Joe in 2008, recognizing the market opportunity for a premium brand focused on disrupting the grilling experience through the highest quality innovative products. Under his vision and leadership, Kamado Joe took significant market share in the ceramic grill space in a short time with its trademark red ceramic grill and large following of passionate and engaged consumers.

Through Brennan’s leadership and relentless focus on innovation, consumers, and employees, Kamado Joe transformed the combined Masterbuilt Kamado Joe platform, resulting in a highly successful investment for Dominus Capital.

A Record of Success

Dominus Capital focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments, particularly in family and founder-owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge, and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies.

The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years.

Brennan’s Background

Brennan received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University College Dublin, Ireland, and an M.B.A. from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. With his extensive experience and expertise in the ceramic grill industry, Brennan will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the Dominus Capital team.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market

The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years, achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

With the addition of Bobby Brennan as an Operating Partner, Dominus Capital is well-positioned to continue its record of success in the private equity industry.

