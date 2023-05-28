Kamal Haasan Biography: Biography of Kamal Haasan: A Glance at his Family, Wife, Age, Daughter, Successful Film Career, Notable Works, Interesting Facts, Estimated Net Worth

Kamal Haasan: A Versatile Actor with an Impressive Career

Kamal Haasan, born on November 7, 1954, is a well-known Indian actor who has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry. He is also a director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, and choreographer. Known for his versatility, Kamal Haasan has acted in films of various genres and languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

Family and Personal Life

Kamal Haasan was born in Paramakudi, Tamil Nadu, to D. Srinivasan, a lawyer, and Rajalakshmi, a housewife. He has two brothers, Charuhasan and Chandrahasan, both of whom are lawyers turned actors. Kamal Haasan was married to Vani Ganapathy, a classical dancer, from 1978 to 1988. He then married Sarika Thakur, an actress, in 1988. They have two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Kamal Haasan is also a trained classical dancer and has performed in many stage shows.

Film Career

Kamal Haasan made his acting debut in the Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma in 1959 as a child actor. He then went on to act in many films as a child actor before making his debut as a lead actor in the Tamil film Maanavan in 1970. Kamal Haasan’s first Hindi film was Ek Duuje Ke Liye in 1981, which was a commercial success. Kamal Haasan is known for his versatile acting skills and has acted in films of various genres, including drama, thriller, comedy, and action. He has won several awards for his performances, including four National Film Awards and 19 Filmfare Awards.

Top Films

Kamal Haasan has acted in many films, and some of his top films include:

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Nayagan (1987)

Indian (1996)

Hey Ram (2000)

Dasavathaaram (2008)

Vishwaroopam (2013)

Facts

Some interesting facts about Kamal Haasan include:

Kamal Haasan is a polyglot and can speak Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and English fluently.

He has also acted in a few films in French and Tamil films in Sri Lanka.

Kamal Haasan has written and directed several films, including Hey Ram, which was also co-written by him.

He is a trained classical dancer and has choreographed several dance sequences in his films.

Kamal Haasan is also a philanthropist and has donated money to several charities and relief efforts.

Net Worth

Kamal Haasan’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. He has earned his wealth through his successful career in the film industry and his various business ventures.

Biography

Kamal Haasan is a versatile actor who has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry. He has acted in films of various genres and languages and has won several awards for his performances. Kamal Haasan is also a writer, director, producer, and choreographer. He is a trained classical dancer and has performed in many stage shows. Kamal Haasan is also a philanthropist and has donated money to several charities and relief efforts. His net worth is estimated to be around $100 million.

