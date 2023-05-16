Kamizun Shrine: A Guide to Finishing Kamizun Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

How to Beat Kamizun Shrine and Its Constructs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Introduction

The Kamizun Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a challenging shrine that requires you to take on a few run-of-the-mill constructs. However, what makes this shrine even more challenging is that it takes away all your weapons. If you find this daunting, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with this guide on how to complete the Kamizun Shrine.

Location and Preparation

To find the Kamizun Shrine, you’ll need to explore the game world. Once you locate the shrine, you don’t need to do any other preparation because the shrine strips you of all your equipment, including food and potions. However, the shrine does provide you with some basic weapons such as a wooden stick, bow, shield, and arrows.

Strategy

When you enter the shrine, grab the basic weapons provided and duck behind the carved heads at either side of the passage’s end. You can choose to wade in if you’re confident in your melee skills, but we recommend adopting a sneaky approach. Crouch behind the very edge of the carved heads to fire your bow without being seen.

Start by firing an arrow at the middle Construct’s eyes. One or two shots should be enough to take it out. Keep firing arrows until you’ve exhausted them and have dispatched two or maybe even three enemies. Ensure you have Fuse as your chosen power and dash down towards the back of the room where there’s a metal ball. Quickly fuse it with your stick to get a mace and start running.

Your objective is to do as much damage to each Construct before the others close in. If you lose any hearts (you probably will), there are fire fruits that you can eat to regain health. Once you’ve dispatched all of the Constructs, the rear shrine gate will open, and you can claim your reward.

Conclusion

The Kamizun Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a challenging shrine that takes away all your weapons. However, with the right strategy, you can beat it. Follow our guide, and you’ll be able to complete the shrine and claim your reward. If you need more help, check out our other Tears of the Kingdom guides.

