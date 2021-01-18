Kanisha Richardson and Ava Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Missing mother and 2-year-old daughter found dead in Bridgeton BRIDGETON, Mo.

Gabriel’s Tree: A Tribute to Abused, Missing and Murdered Children Poster based in Canada · 21h · Police: Missing mother and 2-year-old daughter found dead in Bridgeton BRIDGETON, Mo. — Officers found a woman and her young daughter dead after they hadn’t been seen since Tuesday. Officers with the Bridgeton Police Department found 37-year-old Kanisha Richardson and her 2-year-old daughter Ava Richardson on Saturday after issuing an Endangered Person Advisory on Wednesday. Officers found both of them dead inside a car in the 12100 block of Nottingham in Bridgeton just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators haven’t released the cause of death yet. Authorities said Kanisha made some suicidal statements and she may had been armed with a firearm when the advisory was sent out on Wednesday. If you know anything about this incident, call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557. https://www.kmov.com/…/article_3ca3a8c8-55f3-11eb-98f0…

Omg I can’t stress enough, seek help if you’re suffering with mental illness. Most of all, leave your child out of your mental illness. Just because you want to commit suicide doesn’t mean that you should take your child with you. They have their whole life ahead of them. Same with you. Live for your children. Live for what your future could be. I hope she didn’t kill her child but this news is very saddening. RIP to these two and I pray for their family.

As hard as it is dealing with mental health, killing a child should never be an option…

The story says 2 yr old, but theres pics of the little girl posted saying “I’m 3″…. makes me question the info we’re reading.

Let me just say there are not enough resources for us! I suffered through postpartum depression for a year after the birth of my second child. I sought help and unfortunately was not taken seriously. All I did was pray and cry. My condolences to this family.

Ppl think mothers are lazy or dont want to take care of their kids when they ask for help but post partum depression is a real thing and can make you do some crazy things . I suffered twice and I thank god I somewhat had a support system because god knows my thoughts and actions during that time were scary and I thought the devil was in me. It’s no joke.