Kannur University student Anand K Das found hanging in suspected suicide

Anand K Das (victim) : Student Anand K Das found hanging in Kannur University campus

A second-year post-graduation student, identified as Anand K Das from Wayanad, was found hanging from a tree inside the Mangattuparambu campus of Kannur University on Sunday. According to reports, Anand was spotted inside the campus until 8 am, but was found hanging around 11 am by his classmates. The Kannapuram police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, with preliminary assumptions pointing to suicide. However, the police have not yet released an official version of the incident. The body has been transferred to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. It is important to remember that suicide is not a solution to any problem and those under distress should seek the help of a mental health expert. A toll-free number, 1056, is available for assistance.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

