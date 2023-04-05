“Kano’s First Lady Ladi Bako Passes”

The late Ladi Audu Bako, who was the first wife of the former Governor of Kano State, has passed away and will be buried today at the Emir’s palace in Kano.

The wife of the first governor of Kano State, Ladi Audu Bako, has passed away, according to a tweet from the Northern Blog. The news of her death was met with shock and sadness from the people of Kano State and beyond, as Mrs. Bako was a well-respected member of the community.

Mrs. Bako was known for her philanthropy, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare. She was instrumental in establishing several schools and hospitals in Kano State, and her legacy will continue to live on through these institutions.

In addition to her charitable work, Mrs. Bako was also a devoted wife and mother. She was married to the first governor of Kano State, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi, until his death in 2010. She leaves behind several children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

The news of Mrs. Bako’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from both politicians and members of the public. Many have praised her for her selflessness and dedication to improving the lives of others.

“Mrs. Bako was a shining example of what it means to be a true leader,” said one commentator. “She devoted her life to helping others, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians.”

As the people of Kano State mourn the loss of their beloved Mrs. Bako, they can take comfort in the knowledge that her legacy will continue to live on through the many lives she touched during her lifetime.

Source : @northern_blog

Wife Of Kano State First Governor Ladi Audu Bako Has Passed Away Matar Gwamnan Kano Na Farko, Ladi Audu Bako, Tarasu Anyi Jana’izarta Dazu A Fadar Sarkin Kano pic.twitter.com/JYwz01277J — Northern blog (@northern_blog) April 5, 2023

