“Kansas child death” Today : Child playing in front yard in Kansas fatally shot

Child Killed in Kansas Shooting: A Tragic Reminder of Gun Violence in America

A young child was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas on Wednesday evening, in an attack that police say doesn’t appear to have been a “random act.” The child, who has not been named, was playing in the front yard of a home when one or more shooters opened fire. Officers found more than 30 shell casings at the scene, and police are now searching for a maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper that may be connected to the attack.

The tragedy is a stark reminder of the ongoing problem of gun violence in America. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 244 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, and more than 12,000 deaths from gun violence. The majority of these deaths are not from mass shootings, but from daily incidents of gun violence in cities across the country.

Despite the shocking statistics, there has been little progress on gun control legislation at the federal level. The U.S. has some of the most lax gun laws in the developed world, with the right to bear arms enshrined in the Constitution. The National Rifle Association (NRA) wields enormous political power, using its influence to block even modest attempts at gun control.

But gun violence is not inevitable. Other countries have successfully implemented gun control measures that have reduced gun deaths to a fraction of what they are in the U.S. Australia, for example, implemented strict gun laws after a mass shooting in 1996, and has not had a mass shooting since. Japan also has very strict gun laws, and has one of the lowest rates of gun deaths in the world.

It’s time for Americans to demand action on gun control. We need to elect leaders who will stand up to the NRA and fight for common sense gun laws that will keep our communities safe. We need to close the loopholes that allow dangerous individuals to obtain guns, and implement background checks for all gun sales. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that have no place in civilian hands.

The tragedy in Kansas City is a heartbreaking reminder that we cannot afford to wait any longer. Every day that we delay action on gun control is another day that innocent lives are lost. It’s time for all of us to stand up and say enough is enough. We need to work together to create a safer, more secure future for our children and our communities.

News Source : Miami Herald

Source Link :Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard/