“Kansas City bar shooting” today : Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Casualties: 3 Dead and 2 Injured

Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Kansas City bar on Sunday morning. Multiple officers responded to the incident at Klymax Lounge just before the bar’s closing time. Two victims died at the scene, while a third died in hospital. The other two victims were injured, with one in a critical condition. The identities of the victims have not been released, and no details about the circumstances of the shooting have been given. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the incident.

Read Full story : 3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Kansas City bar /

News Source : AP

Kansas City shooting Bar shooting in Kansas City Gun violence in Kansas City Kansas City crime news Kansas City homicide rate