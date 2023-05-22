“Kansas City bar shooting” today : Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured

Kansas City bar shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 injured today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Kansas City bar. The victims were all believed to be adults, but their identities and ages were not immediately available. This incident marks the 207th shooting in the US in 2021, making it the highest number of shootings in any year since at least 2013, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene and speaking to potential witnesses.

News Source : ANI

