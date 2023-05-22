Kansas City bar shooting today : Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured

Kansas City Bar Shooting Leaves 3 Victims – 3 Dead and 2 Injured today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City early on Sunday. Police responded to a call just before the bar’s closing time, and found the victims, all adults. Two died at the scene and one at hospital. Details of the incident are not yet known. The bar, Klymax Lounge, featured a performance by a local rapper known as “Nutty Still Gassin” on the night of the shooting.

