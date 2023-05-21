Kansas City bar shooting. today : Police report 3 dead and 2 wounded in Kansas City bar shooting.

Police report 3 dead and 2 wounded in shooting at Kansas City bar today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. Police responded to the Klymax Lounge early on Sunday and found multiple victims. One of the deceased was found inside the lounge, while the second was outside the building. The third victim died after being rushed to a hospital. The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately available and no information has been released about a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Read Full story : Kansas City bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded: police /

News Source : WFIN Local News – News, Sports and Weather

1. Kansas City bar shooting

2. Deadly shooting in Kansas City

3. Gun violence in Kansas City

4. Kansas City crime news

5. Police investigation into Kansas City shooting