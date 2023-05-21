“Kansas City bar shooting” today : Police report 3 fatalities and 2 injuries in Kansas City bar shooting.

Posted on May 21, 2023

Police report 3 fatalities and 2 injuries in Kansas City bar shooting today 2023.
A shooting at Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri, left at least three people dead and two others injured on Sunday morning. The authorities are investigating the incident.

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

