Kansas City bar shooting today : Police report 3 fatalities and 2 injuries in Kansas City bar shooting

Police report 3 fatalities and 2 injuries in shooting at Kansas City bar today 2023.

At least three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri. Police responded to the bar and found multiple victims at the scene. The victims are believed to be adults, but their ages and identities have not been released. Police have not yet revealed any information about a suspect or what caused the shooting.

News Source : Zoey Khalid

