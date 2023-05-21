Kansas City bar shooting today : Police report 3 fatalities and 2 injuries in Kansas City bar shooting

Police report 3 fatalities and 2 injuries in shooting at Kansas City bar today 2023.

At least three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. The victims were all believed to be adults, but their identities were not immediately available. Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting, and homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

Read Full story : Kansas City bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded: police /

News Source : Stephen Sorace

1. Kansas City shooting

2. Bar shooting in Kansas City

3. Kansas City police investigate bar shooting

4. Fatal shooting at Kansas City bar

5. Kansas City bar shooting leaves multiple casualties