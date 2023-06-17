Kansas City Building Damaged and Man Killed in Friday Night Shooting and Car Crash today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man was found dead next to a crashed vehicle that had collided with a building in Kansas City on Friday night, prompting an investigation by police. The incident occurred around Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue, with officers responding to reports of a car crash with injuries. However, the situation turned deadly, and the man was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Police are currently searching for witnesses and have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The cause of the crash and the victim’s death remain unknown as of Saturday morning. The killing is the 88th homicide in Kansas City in 2023, with the city having experienced its second-deadliest year on record in 2022 with 172 homicides.

