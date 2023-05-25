Kansas City Car Accident Claims the Life of Drew Price, a Park Hill High School Student

Drew Price, Park Hill HS student died after car accident in Kansas City

Introduction

Drew Price, a 17-year-old student at Park Hill High School, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021, after being involved in a car accident in Kansas City. The accident occurred on Saturday evening, and Price was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

The Accident

According to reports, Drew Price was traveling in a car with three other passengers when the accident occurred. The driver of the car, who was also a student at Park Hill High School, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Price was sitting in the backseat of the car and sustained critical injuries.

The Aftermath

After the accident, Price was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. However, despite the efforts of the medical staff, he passed away the following day. The other passengers in the car sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

The news of Drew Price’s death has shocked the Park Hill High School community, and many students and teachers have expressed their condolences and offered their support to Price’s family and friends. The school has also provided counseling services to students and staff who are grieving.

The Legacy

Drew Price was a beloved member of the Park Hill High School community, and his death has left a profound impact on those who knew him. He was known for his kind and compassionate nature, and his infectious smile could light up a room. Price was also an accomplished athlete and was a member of the school’s football and wrestling teams.

In the wake of his passing, many people have come forward to share their memories of Price and the impact he had on their lives. Friends and family have described him as a kind and caring person who always put others before himself.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Drew Price has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him. His legacy will live on through the memories and stories that his loved ones will share, and his spirit will continue to inspire others to be kind and compassionate. The Park Hill High School community will never forget the impact that Drew Price had on their lives, and he will be deeply missed.

