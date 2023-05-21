Kansas City homicide victim found during house fire : Dead body found during house fire in Kansas City, victim’s identity unknown

“Dead body found during house fire in Kansas City, victim’s identity unknown”

During an early Sunday house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters discovered a dead body, prompting an investigation into a homicide. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to the incident at 12:32 a.m. on Broadway Avenue. This marks the ninth homicide in the area this year, including fatal police shootings, according to data tracked by The Star. The police are urging anyone with information regarding the case to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

