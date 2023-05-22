Kansas City mass shooting victim Jason McConnell : Three killed in Kansas City nightclub shooting, including security guard Jason McConnell

Three Killed and Two Wounded in Kansas City Nightclub Mass Shooting, Including Security Guard Jason McConnell

A mass shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri resulted in three deaths and two injuries on Sunday morning. This incident is at least the fifth mass shooting in the US over the weekend, bringing the total number of mass shootings in America to more than 230 this year. The Gun Violence Archive reports that there has been at least one mass shooting every day in 2023. Law enforcement has not yet identified a suspect in the Kansas City shooting. One of the victims was identified as 41-year-old Jason McConnell, who was working as a security guard at the club. The shooting occurred at roughly the same time as another incident in Birmingham, Alabama that resulted in four injuries. The Gun Violence Archive considers incidents in which at least four people are killed or wounded to be a mass shooting.

News Source : Alex Woodward

