Kansas City night club shooting victims : Three dead, two injured in shooting at Klymax Lounge in Kansas City

Fatal Shooting at Klymax Lounge in Kansas City Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured

Police have reported that a shooting at a night club in Kansas City has resulted in three deaths and two injuries early Sunday morning. The incident took place at Klymax Lounge, where officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:25 a.m. All five victims are believed to be adults. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and another three were taken to the hospital. One of the victims transported to the hospital was later pronounced dead. The remaining two victims, one in critical condition and the other stable, are receiving treatment. The police are investigating the incident and processing the scene for evidence while searching for potential witnesses. This incident brings the total number of homicides in Kansas City to 65 this year, according to data tracked by The Star. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police or the anonymous TIPS Hotline, and a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Read Full story : Three dead, two injured after shooting at Klymax Lounge night club in Kansas City /

News Source : Andrea Klick

