Kansas City nightclub shooting today : Kansas City nightclub shooting claims life of woman, leaving family in mourning

Posted on May 23, 2023

Woman’s death in Kansas City nightclub shooting leaves family in mourning today 2023.
A memorial has been created outside a Kansas City nightclub after a mass shooting over the weekend. Three people were killed and two others injured. Police are still searching for a suspect and have asked anyone with information to come forward. One victim’s family said the violence needs to stop.

News Source : tindermatch.com

