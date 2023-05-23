Kansas City nightclub shooting today : Kansas City nightclub shooting claims life of woman, leaving family in mourning

Kansas City nightclub shooting claims life of woman, leaving family in mourning today 2023.

A memorial has been erected outside the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City following a shooting that left three people dead and two injured. The victims were identified by police as Jason McConnell, Antoinette Branson and Clarence Henderson, while two others remain in hospital. The Branson family said that three of her children were now motherless. No suspect has been apprehended, and police have appealed for information. Meanwhile, a Clay County mother has been accused of killing her daughters.

Read Full story : Family mourns woman killed in Kansas City nightclub shooting /

News Source : franckolivier

Kansas City nightclub shooting Woman killed in shooting Family mourns shooting victim Nightclub shooting tragedy Kansas City crime news