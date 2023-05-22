Kansas City nightclub shooting today : Kansas City Nightclub Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured | Ap

Kansas City Nightclub Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured | Ap today 2023.

Three people have been killed and two injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City. Police responded to reports of a shooting at Klymax Lounge and found five victims, believed to be adults. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and another died in hospital. There have been 65 homicides in Kansas City so far this year.

News Source : The Frederick News-Post

