“Kansas City nightclub shooting” today : Kansas City nightclub shooting results in three fatalities and two injuries.

Three killed and two injured in deadly mass shooting at nightclub in Kansas City today 2023.

A mass shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri left three people dead and two others injured, marking one of at least five mass shootings in the US over the weekend. The Gun Violence Archive reports that there have been over 230 mass shootings in the country this year, equating to over one mass shooting per day in 2021. The incident at Klymax Lounge occurred during a performance by the rapper Nutty Still Gassin’. Police have not yet identified a suspect.

News Source : Global News Post

