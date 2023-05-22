“Kansas City nightclub shooting” today : Multiple fatalities reported after shooting at nightclub in Kansas City

Posted on May 22, 2023

A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, has left at least three people dead and two injured. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Klymax Lounge in the early hours of Sunday morning and found five victims. The injured are being treated in hospital, with one person in a critical condition and the other stable. Detectives are investigating the scene and searching for potential witnesses.

News Source : TAG24

