Kansas City nightclub shooting. today : Three Dead and Two Injured in a Shooting at a Nightclub in Kansas City

Three Dead and Two Injured in Shooting at a Kansas City Nightclub today 2023.

Three people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, early on Sunday morning. Police have not yet disclosed a motive for the shooting or confirmed any arrests. This marks the eighth mass shooting in the state this year, and the deadliest since early 2022. So far, there have been 230 mass shootings in the US in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

News Source : Ana Faguy

