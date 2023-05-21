Kansas City nightclub shooting today : Three Killed and Two Injured in Kansas City Nightclub Shooting

Posted on May 21, 2023

Three people were killed and two injured in a shooting at Klymax Lounge night club in Kansas City, Missouri. Police officers responded to the shooting at around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday and found multiple victims at the scene. The club was formerly known as Club 42. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

News Source : News Channel 5 Nashville (WTVF)

