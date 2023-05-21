Kansas City nightclub shooting today : Three Killed and Two Injured in Kansas City Nightclub Shooting

Three Killed and Two Injured in Shooting at Kansas City Nightclub today 2023.

Three people were killed and two injured in a shooting at Klymax Lounge night club in Kansas City, Missouri. Police officers responded to the shooting at around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday and found multiple victims at the scene. The club was formerly known as Club 42. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Read Full story : Shooting at Kansas City nightclub leaves 3 dead, 2 injured /

News Source : News Channel 5 Nashville (WTVF)

