Kansas City nightclub shooting victim : Three people fatally shot at Kansas City nightclub, suspect/motive unknown.

“Three Fatally Shot and Two Injured at Kansas City Nightclub, Suspect and Motive Unknown”

Gunfire erupted at a Kansas City nightclub early Sunday, resulting in three fatalities and two injuries. Police arrived at the Klymax Lounge just before closing time to find the victims both inside and outside the venue. Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, with a third victim dying at the hospital. One survivor is in critical condition, while the other is stable. The motive and suspect behind the shooting remain unknown. The incident occurred less than an hour after four people were shot outside the Tin Roof bar in Birmingham, AL. Three men and a woman were injured, and an off-duty cop working at the bar reported the shooting to police. The Gun Violence Archive reports that there have been 230 mass shootings in the US in 2023, defined as incidents with four or more victims.

Read Full story : Three dead, two injured in Kansas City shooting /

News Source : Ronny Reyes

