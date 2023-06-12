Kansas City officer Blayne Newton involved in fatal shooting, previously accused of excessive force and killing unarmed man

Blayne Newton, the Kansas City police officer involved in fatal shootings and excessive force allegations. : Kansas City police officer Blayne Newton involved in fatal shooting, previously accused of excessive force and killing unarmed man

Sources with knowledge of the recent shooting investigation revealed that the Kansas City police officer, who fatally shot two people on Friday night, had previously shot and killed an unarmed man in 2020 and was accused of excessive force in two other cases. The officer, identified as Blayne Newton by three individuals with knowledge of the investigation, killed two people and injured a third at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting, and the police department has not publicly identified the officer. Newton has faced excessive force allegations before, including the 2020 killing of Donnie Sanders and accusations of placing his knee into the back of a nine-month pregnant woman during an arrest. Newton was also one of three officers accused of beating and using a Taser on a teenager in 2019. Community activists expressed concern that Newton was involved in another fatal shooting, and the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity has petitioned the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the police department.

Read Full story : Kansas City cop who killed two Friday accused in other cases /

News Source : Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City police shooting Police brutality in Kansas City Officer-involved shootings in Kansas City Criminal charges against Kansas City cop Justice for victims of Kansas City police violence