Kansas City Officer Involved in Shooting Leaving One Dead and Another Injured, Authorities Report today.

Late Friday night, a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to a third. The incident occurred near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, after the officer called for backup around 9 pm. Upon arrival, the officers discovered five individuals and the officer near a white van, with three of the van’s occupants suffering gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Marcell T. Nelson and Kristen Fairchild, both aged 42, passed away, while a third victim sustained minor injuries. Two individuals were apprehended, and investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, as well as whether anyone other than the officer discharged a firearm. A handgun was discovered at the scene, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City officer, authorities say/