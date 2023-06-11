Kansas City Officer Involved in Shooting Resulting in Death of One and Injury of Another, Authorities Report today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday night, a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer resulted in two fatalities and one injury. The incident occurred near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, after the officer called for backup. Upon arrival, officers found five individuals near a white van, with three having been shot. Two of the victims, Marcell T. Nelson and Kristen Fairchild, passed away, while the third sustained minor injuries. Two individuals were taken into custody, and a handgun was found at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident to determine the events leading up to the shooting and whether anyone else was involved in firing a gun. Limited information is available at this time.

Kansas City shooting incident Police officer involved shooting in Kansas City Three people shot in Kansas City Fatal shooting in Kansas City Investigation into Kansas City shooting underway

News Source : West Observer

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City officer, authorities say/