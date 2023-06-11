Kansas City Officer Involved in Shooting Resulting in One Dead and Another Injured, According to Authorities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Little information is currently available about a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night that resulted in two deaths and one injury. The incident occurred after the officer called for assistance near a McDonald’s on the east side of the city. Three of the five occupants of a van had been shot, and responding officers found the victims and the officer nearby. The deceased individuals have been identified as Marcell T. Nelson of Kansas City and Kristen Fairchild of Gardner, both 42 years old. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the situation and trying to determine if anyone other than the officer fired a gun before the radio call. ABC 17 News encourages respectful and relevant comments from its audience and provides a platform for constructive discussion. Story ideas can be submitted through their website.

