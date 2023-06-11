Kansas City Officer Involved in Shooting Resulting in One Dead and One Injured, According to Authorities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night has resulted in two fatalities and one injury, with limited information currently available. The officer called for backup near a McDonald’s on the east side of the city, and upon arriving, responders found three out of five van occupants shot and the officer present. The victims who passed away were identified as 42-year-old Marcell T. Nelson from Kansas City and Kristen Fairchild from Gardner. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, including events leading up to the officer’s call for assistance and potential firearm usage by others involved. ABC 17 News encourages respectful and relevant commentary on this developing story.

News Source : ABC17NEWS

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City officer, authorities say/