Kansas City Officer Involved in Shooting Resulting in One Death and Another Injury today.

Two individuals have been killed and another injured in a shooting incident involving a police officer in Kansas City. The officer called for help near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, where five individuals were found near a white van. Three of the van’s occupants had been shot, with two dying as a result. The third victim sustained minor injuries, while two others were detained. A handgun was discovered at the scene, and investigators are attempting to ascertain what happened before the officer requested assistance.

News Source : Majid Alam

Source Link :2 Dead, Another Injured, in Shooting Involving Kansas City Officer/