Kansas City Officer-Involved Shooting Results in Two Fatalities today.

A fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City is currently under investigation by law enforcement authorities. At approximately 9 pm, a Kansas City Police officer requested assistance at 31st and Van Brunt Blvd, and shortly after, shots were fired. Upon arrival, responding officers found one officer and five individuals, three of whom had gunshot wounds. Despite officers providing first aid, a critically injured black male passed away at the scene, and a woman died at the hospital. The remaining wounded individuals were transported to nearby hospitals. The victims’ identities and further details have not yet been disclosed, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. No officers were harmed during the incident.

News Source : Salina Post

Source Link :2 dead following Kansas City officer-involved shooting/