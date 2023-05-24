Kansas City police investigate death of 6-month-old found in wooded area, suspect is child’s mother

“6-month-old victim found in decomposition in Kansas City wooded area” : Police investigate death of 6-month-old found decomposed in wooded area in Kansas City, suspect is the child’s mother

Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby girl whose body was found in a wooded area in a state of decomposition. The baby’s identity has not been released, and the cause of death remains unknown. Homicide detectives are leading the case, and court documents suggest the child may have died in an apartment several days before her body was discovered. Witnesses saw the baby’s mother on the news and contacted authorities. The woman initially denied having an infant daughter but later admitted to having a third child. She said her daughter was last seen alive on May 4 before her boyfriend took the baby’s body away in a car seat.

Read Full story : Court documents detail case of Kansas City infant’s decomposing body found in woods /

News Source : Bill Lukitsch

Kansas City infant case Decomposing infant body Woods infant body discovery Legal proceedings infant case Investigation of infant death