Kansas City Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting That Results in Two Deaths and One Injury today.

A shooting incident near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City resulted in the tragic death of two individuals, while another person was left injured.

News Source : BNN Breaking

Source Link :Fatal Shooting Involving Kansas City Police Officer Leaves Two Dead and One Injured/