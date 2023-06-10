Kansas City Police Officer Involved in Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Injured, Authorities Report today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Just over an hour ago, it was reported that two individuals have died and one is injured after an incident involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night. The details surrounding the shooting have not yet been disclosed. The officer called for backup near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City before the incident occurred.

News Source : news.knowledia.com

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say/