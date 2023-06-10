Kansas City police officer involved in shooting leaving one dead and another injured, say authorities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Little information is available regarding a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night that left two people dead and one injured. The incident occurred near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, after the officer called for backup around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities found five individuals, including the officer, near a white van. Three of the van’s occupants had been shot, with one Black man dying at the scene and a white woman passing away at the hospital. The third victim sustained minor injuries. Two individuals were detained, and investigators are working to determine what happened before the officer called for backup and whether anyone else fired a weapon. A handgun was found at the scene, but no further details have been released, including the names and ages of the victims.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say/