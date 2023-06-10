Kansas City Police Officer Involved in Shooting Resulting in 2 Fatalities and 1 Injury today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday night, a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer resulted in the deaths of two individuals and the injury of a third. Details surrounding the incident are scarce, but it occurred after the officer called for assistance near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found five people and the officer near a white van, three of whom had been shot. A Black man was critically wounded and died on site, while a white woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. The third victim sustained minor injuries, and two others were detained. The officer was unharmed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and attempting to ascertain what occurred prior to the officer’s request for help. A handgun was discovered at the scene, but it is unclear if anyone besides the officer discharged a firearm. The identities and ages of those involved have not been released.

Kansas City police shooting Police officer involved shooting Fatal shooting in Kansas City Law enforcement shooting incident Officer-involved shooting investigation

News Source : AP

Source Link :US: 2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer/