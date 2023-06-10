Kansas City Police Officer Involved in Shooting Resulting in Death, No Injuries to Officer Reported. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At around 9 p.m. on Friday night, a Kansas City police officer requested assistance at 31st and Van Brunt. Unfortunately, two individuals lost their lives in a shooting that involved the officer. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that upon arrival, police discovered one officer and five individuals on the scene, with three of the five having gunshot wounds. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman later died at the hospital. Another man received treatment for minor injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the identity of the shooter remain unknown. However, the Kansas City police officer was unharmed, and a gun was found at the scene that did not belong to him. The names of the two individuals who were killed have not been disclosed at this time.

